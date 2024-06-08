Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

CIBN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Community Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

