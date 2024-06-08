Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-$0.20 EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

