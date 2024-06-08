Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Five Below also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.80. Five Below has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $216.18.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
