Aristides Capital LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Expensify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 21,118 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $30,198.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,259 shares in the company, valued at $83,310.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and sold 929,246 shares worth $1,621,916. Insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Expensify Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

