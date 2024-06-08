American International Group Inc. Has $10.99 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $173.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.36. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.56.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

