Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s Largest Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 222,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,309,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,291,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 27,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,521 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.56.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $423.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $433.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

