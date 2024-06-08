Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 48,713 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Halliburton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HAL opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

