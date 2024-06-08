Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 377,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 451,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,344,000 after acquiring an additional 113,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,513.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,210,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $116,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 194,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 113,346 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

