Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

MU stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

