Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $258.23 and last traded at $258.14. Approximately 3,214,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,315,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 96.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,110 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 126.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

