Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $4.99 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 337,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

