Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

MCHP stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

