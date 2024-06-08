Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 263.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

