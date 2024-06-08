1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $226.29 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $162.32 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

