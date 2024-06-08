Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 338.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $165.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

