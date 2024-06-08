Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 9,073 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Equifax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $233.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.05. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

