Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,465 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.