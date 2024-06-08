3,500 Shares in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,329,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 134,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.