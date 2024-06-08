Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $408,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 128.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $434.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.28 and its 200 day moving average is $451.54. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,523. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

