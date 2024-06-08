Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,120,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,211 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $379,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

