Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148,072 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $386,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Biogen Company Profile



Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

