Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $378,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $121.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

