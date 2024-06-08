Northern Trust Corp Sells 303,467 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,838,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of CBRE Group worth $357,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

