First National Bank of Omaha Sells 911 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $462.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.03. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $465.74.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

