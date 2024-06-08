Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 0.6%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,388.24 and last traded at $1,404.79. Approximately 585,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,780,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,413.09.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,338.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,230.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

