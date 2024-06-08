The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $343,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

