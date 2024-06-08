Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

