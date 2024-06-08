Aristides Capital LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 25.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 9.8% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Wallbox Price Performance
Wallbox stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
