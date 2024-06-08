Aristides Capital LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 25.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 9.8% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Wallbox Price Performance

Wallbox stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

About Wallbox

(Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.