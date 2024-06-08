Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,806,000 after acquiring an additional 252,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $128,381,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 217,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

