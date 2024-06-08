Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 51,618 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

LGI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

