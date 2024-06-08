iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 27.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $988,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,177,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,724,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 300,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 292,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

