Northern Trust Corp Has $1.17 Billion Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,929,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,170,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $242,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.64. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

