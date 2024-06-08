Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,090,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,946,000 after buying an additional 416,545 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after buying an additional 384,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $483.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $323.02 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

