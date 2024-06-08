Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

ED stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

