Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

