Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 138,609 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,609 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

