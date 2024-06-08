Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

