KBC Group NV Purchases 2,677 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 327,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 98,527 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 66,133.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ciena by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ciena by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

