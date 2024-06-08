Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $128.81 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00011583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $128.81 million and $699,949.01 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,308.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.00677586 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00081356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 7.99978321 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $709,889.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.