Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,508,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 368,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $852,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $117.66 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

