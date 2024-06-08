Northern Trust Corp Sells 224,828 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 224,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of T-Mobile US worth $804,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 517,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,029 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $179.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.72 and a 1-year high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at $112,027,891,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 683,889,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134,465 shares of company stock worth $1,173,324,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

