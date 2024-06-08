KBC Group NV Sells 155,489 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,422,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,101 shares of company stock valued at $57,967,097 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.47 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

