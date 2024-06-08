Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 201,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.