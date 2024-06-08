Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

