American International Group Inc. Sells 4,397 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

