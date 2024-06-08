Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 5,759 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Illumina by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $212.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

