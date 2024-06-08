Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,555 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

