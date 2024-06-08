Aristides Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 342,090 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 415.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 271,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 125,501.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in James River Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

