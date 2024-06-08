Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $104,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,391,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $104,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,391,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,551 shares in the company, valued at $30,967,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,662 shares of company stock valued at $644,835. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $25.17 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

