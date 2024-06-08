Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.270-14.470 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %
LULU stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.87. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $293.03 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
